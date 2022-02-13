Karamitos: COVID points of view

Social media and groups want people censored if their COVID views do not match with them. Basically, if you don't see it our way...then just shut up.

Joe Biden said wear a mask to stop the spread. False...Joe Biden said get the vaccine and you will not get COVID...false...Joe Biden said get the shot and you will not spread COVID...false.

Will big tech and CNN remove or label Joe Biden's statements as misinformation? Or do they just label those on the other team with the misinformation label?

To be a Democrat you must be a hypocrite or else it just does not work.

Angelo Karamitos, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0