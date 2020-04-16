Kaprelian: An open letter to Robin Vos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In case you haven’t heard the world is in the midst of a global pandemic. In the United States alone nearly 2,000 people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In that same 24 hours countless others likely perished from the coronavirus. But, since they were not tested we will never know their true cause of death. These were real people with names, faces, families and friends not percentages, numbers or statistics. Real people from all walks of life, all age groups and all political parties.

The callous and egregious acts taken by you and the Wisconsin Republican party to force the April 7 Wisconsin elections to proceed was at best reckless and more likely a day that will lead to an increase in mortality due to coronavirus infections. By not allowing the election to be postponed you raised the coronavirus risk level for all Wisconsin residents. Not just Democrats or people you didn’t feel would vote the way you liked, but also residents who affiliate with the Republican, Libertarian or any political party.

It is obvious human lives, regardless of their political affiliation, are unimportant to you or the Wisconsin Republican party. What matters most is suppressing the lawful right to vote and further the personal interests of a select few, which is a disgrace to not only Wisconsin, but all of humanity.

Charles Kaprelian, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0