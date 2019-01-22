Try 1 month for 99¢

We are watching the Common Council Meeting this evening, Jan. 15, 2019. We are appalled how speakers at this meeting are asking the City of Racine to break the laws.

When the alderpersons are sworn into office, they raise their right hand and swear to support the laws of the City of Racine. Immigrants are more then welcome; however, illegal immigrants need to go through the proper steps to become legal immigrants. Then all will reap the benefits.

Jim and Julie Kaplan, Racine

