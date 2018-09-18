The people in Colorado know that the legalization of recreational marijuana has not worked in their state, but has done the reverse. This is from an article in the March 2018 Denver Post.
Have our people been blinded by the dollar sign? I'm speaking of those in favor of the referendum by a 14-7 vote. Have they not read the newspaper reports coming from Colorado about the effects of marijuana on the drivers of cars and the accident rate?
Why not poll the doctors in the counties of Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee to get their input.
If this passes and recreational marijuana is legalized, Racine County could be the hub of sales of marijuana to surrounding counties.
John Kamperschroer
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.