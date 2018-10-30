Downtown Racine is the true heart of our community and is THE place for our community to live, shop, explore and conduct business. It is also the economic engine for the entire City of Racine.
The increasing vibrancy, diversity, and momentum of our downtown is the primary driver of significant development and increased tax base for the City of Racine. The vibrancy of our downtown will also be the catalyst for substantial economic growth and benefits to the other economic districts throughout the city, including Uptown, West Racine, State Street and Douglas Avenue. Renowned downtown expert Roger Brooks specifically noted while visiting Racine that there is tremendous opportunity for these other districts to leverage the success of our downtown, leading to their own identities and diversity of economic activities. The success of our downtown will spread to these other districts.
For a local example of economic expansion, a growing and vibrant downtown Milwaukee has spread to the Third Ward, which is now a separate and unique “destination.” This expansion is now rapidly spreading to the Walker’s Point district.
I highly encourage everyone to visit and support our downtown and to spread the positive message about the economic value of our downtown to the city and our community. A truly vibrant and exciting downtown is the economic engine for our city and will spread to other economic districts. This combined economic development will fund many critical initiatives throughout our city.
Dave Kamm, vice chair, Downtown Racine Corp.
