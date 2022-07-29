 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalmar: Dark ages

I think there is evidence that history will see this as a dark age for America. The Trumps, Voses etc. but especially McConnell families will live in infamy.

For the most part, Republicans have no real universal moral compass. As with slavery they use religiosity to justify any means to hold power. Those that fall for it don't generally realize that they are being used.

Religion has no place in government. I am an atheist, you choose yours. I see no evidence that any miraculous being can possibly exist. With the “nones” gaining strength, within a generation or so religion will hopefully become as practically insignificant as the flat earth society.

As former military, I spent a great deal of time with my weapon. The M16 was designed for war. There is no justifiable reason for civilians to need to own assault weapons.

I vote independent. Until the two party system is demolished, we will be stuck with this pendulum of idiocy.

I feel the Biden administration has taken stupid to a new level; SEE Afghanistan withdrawal.

The US constitution was written by men, many owned other human beings. That was morally reprehensible even then.

The founders were imperfect people; no women or other marginalized included in the constitutional process; a founding document, not meant to be an end all to be all.

Not trying to persuade anyone, we are pretty dug in as a people. Just want my descendants to be able to say “told yah so.”

Stephen Kalmar II, Racine

