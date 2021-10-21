Kallenbach: Open letter to Rep. Steil

Dear Congressman Steil: As always, thank you for including me on your newsletter list. Your last stated that you "... spoke against adding $480 billion to our nation's debt." Perhaps you inadvertently misstated this. Your vote was against increasing the debt ceiling — more plainly stated, you voted against paying existing debt, not against increasing debt.

Might you include in your next newsletter when either you, or Mr. Ryan before you, voted against paying legal debts owed by our government between the period of Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021? You may not have been paying attention. The former president and Congress led by your party (and you personally) spent a good deal of that money. Is there not something morally suspect with your willingness to incur debt and expect someone else to pay it?

I do hate corresponding with you in an open letter to a newspaper. The problem is whenever I privately write, the only response I get are your talking points written by a staff member. It is not that I foolishly think I will get a letter authored by you, but I would hope for an answer to the questions I pose and not political-speak. What will surely be your "no answer at all" to this letter will speak volumes more than the staff authored letter I would have otherwise received.

Terrance Kallenbach, Mount Pleasant

