Our leading local member of the Fourth Estate is amazing.

The Journal Times publicly frets over Democrats in Congress ending the practice of members using their office as a sleeping quarters, but nary a word on Walker, Vos, Fitzgerald and company robbing the majority of Wisconsin voters and the new governor and attorney general of political rights the Republicans enjoyed and exercised for years.

Terrance Kallenbach, Racine

