In July of 2015, Walker, Vos and Fitzgerald all thought it a good idea to restrict access to information under our state Open Records Law. The change would greatly affect access by print media and they spoke passionately in opposition. The politicians involved fell over themselves to deflect blame and the matter died.
The same trio now think it a good idea to deprive the incoming governor and attorney general of the same authority their Republican predecessors were given when assuming office. What does local print media have to say? The silence is deafening.
As this has developed, The Journal Times has given us lectures on opioids, the Empty Stocking Club and economic plans. Worthy subjects all, but one criticism of the distinctly undemocratic actions of our state government. Remarkable. Or, maybe not so much.
The ox of the citizens and voters is the one now getting gored, not the ox of The Journal Times or Journal Sentinel newspapers.
Terrance Kallenbach, Racine
