Kallenbach: An open letter to Rep. Steil

Coincidentally, on the same day I received a letter from you touting your support of the Mount Pleasant Police and condemning the "defund the police" crowd.
I read a report that 21 of your congressional colleagues voted against awarding police officers that defended the capitol on Jan. 6 a Congressional Gold Medal.
When may your constituents expect your public statement condemning those who refuse to honor those who served to protect you? Or, is it only those members of congress whose name is followed by a capital "D" that are capable of earning your scorn?
Terrance Kallenbach, Mount Pleasant