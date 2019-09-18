{{featured_button_text}}

St. Mesrob Armenian Church would like to thank Racine and the surrounding communities for supporting our the 2019 Armenian Festival. We give special recognition to the St. Mesrob Women’s Guild, many volunteers and chairpersons for your dedication to make the fest a success.

All proceeds from the freewill offering will be sent to the Fund For Armenian Relief Child Protection Program and Band of Blue, THE John Hetland Fund.

We thank you for your donations. We were extremely blessed with the kindness, generosity and support of the community at large.

Mark your calendars for St. Mesrob Armenian Festival on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

We offer our appreciation to longtime co-chairs Steve Gengozian and Todd Bishop who have tirelessly spearhead the festival for the last decade.

Fr. Avedia Kalayjian, St. Mesrob Armenian Church

