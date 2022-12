I just want to comment that we just had a large group for a dinner at Dan Johnson's Hickory Hall.

It was a delicious dinner and we received amazing service from both him and Sharon Angeli, who handles their Hickory Hall and other catering arrangements.

We all know Danny from the wonderful "Dan and Ray" Thanksgiving dinner the duo gives the community each year. We found the same friendly service and delicious food at Hickory Hall.

Thank you Danny and Sharon.

Mary Kaboski, Racine