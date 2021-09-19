 Skip to main content
Justvig: Brainwashed by the media
Justvig: Brainwashed by the media

I feel led to call on all who consider themselves conservative, libertarian, centrist or just among the silent majority to come forward to make your voices heard. We are allowing ourselves to be bullied into silence.

The media — all types — call us selfish, uninformed and use scare tactics and brainwashing by reporting slanted, incomplete reporting to control the narrative and thereby control us.

Leaders of our community and country have become more controlling forgetting they are “servants of the people” not dictators.

An infection rate of less than 0.3% doesn’t seem to warrant burdening our businesses with another mask mandate.

Regarding our police, it seems we are short staffed already and therefore threatening with job loss for making a decision that should be an individual choice is foolish in my opinion.

Thank you Mr. Rader (Sept. 2) for noting “questioning, testing and looking at all aspects of an issue is the true basis for scientific analysis” allowing only the “approved” narrative seems very like controlling the freedom of speech.

Finally, why are we removing monuments honoring the builders of our nation and our history? Instead we are replacing them with criminals as an example to be respected? Is this what we want our youth to aspire to become?

Also, in reply to Ms. Steltenpohl, comparing Jan. 6 to Dec. 7 or Sept. 11 takes a real stretch of imagination! The rioting, violence and destruction of 2020 cost many citizens their livelihood and even their homes.

I pray for USA.

Clora Justvig, Racine

