Jones: Arson at the Thelma Orr COP House

I would like to express my gratitude to all of those that were responsible for helping to resolve the senseless arson committed at the Dr. Thelma G. Orr COP House.

Under the leadership of Chief Arthel Howell you all were able to swiftly apprehend suspects even a midst turmoil. As Dr. Thelma Orr’s eldest daughter, I had the pleasure of spending the most time with my mother and she embedded in me how important it is for law enforcement and the community to work together. This has been exemplified by the Racine Police Department and all of its’ members.

The COP houses in Racine, I believe, is a safety net for the community because of what it represents. Honoring my mother by naming one of the COP houses after her tells me, and the rest of her family, that she touched lives in a very special way.

The upsetting news about the arson sadden me because of the act, but did not destroy the meaning behind the name because I believe this can never be tarnished. Thank you, Chief Arthel Howell, for your perseverance and for being such a strong leader; thank you to the Racine Police Department for all you do for our community and your willingness to help make a difference.

Jewel Jones, Racine

