Johnson: Wisconsin voting

However, suits and countersuits continue to surround it. That makes me wonder. Millions of dollars came from outside to finance the process, most of it to five major left-leaning cities. The WEC chairwoman did not know about those details because “it was too late.” That was forgivable. Wisconsin had 240,000 votes cast mostly unwitnessed by supposedly ailing people temporarily confined due to COVID-19. That was forgivable. Many of us wonder how these issues and others can be forgiven so easily.

We do not need courts and double blind controls to know that there were issues. We do, however, need common sense in managing elections. Valid IDs are needed in many daily transactions; but not when voting. We need witnesses in major business transactions; but not in 2020 voting. Such things allow fraud. Both parties need to be able to monitor the polling sites from up close. Votes need to be on paper so that they can be kept for possible audits. Machines for counting need to be halted. We do not want years and decades of disputed court cases. Simple feasible steps need to be made such as personal valid IDs; not court cases from biased politicians, lawyers, judges and political activists.