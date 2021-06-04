Johnson: WIAA scared by the woke culture

The Journal Times Editorial Board needs to change their perspective on transgender athletes. Just because Governor Evers is in need of the same change in perspective does not mean his veto will stop all legislative action.

This is a not a one-sided political attack against a small group of disadvantaged children. I don't care what policies the NCAA or the WIAA have been scared into making by the woke culture.

You claim the athletes are not doing it for a letter. Who knows why they participate? A letter, a scholarship, entrance to a college sports team? You justify your position by stating it is an infinitesimal small number who participate.

If this participation affects your child the number affected is 100%. You list many things they must do ending with "of course, make the team."

Here is where you don't seem to understand the laws of unintended consequences. Every MTF who makes a team has taken away a spot from a female born athlete. This might even be the most important spot on the team.

One of the players on the lower positions gets kicked off. Maybe they don't play a lot but what they do get is a team to celebrate their wins, pick each other up after losses, school pride, yearbook team pictures, uniforms, a feeling of belonging.