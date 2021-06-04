 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson: WIAA scared by the woke culture
0 Comments

Johnson: WIAA scared by the woke culture

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Journal Times Editorial Board needs to change their perspective on transgender athletes. Just because Governor Evers is in need of the same change in perspective does not mean his veto will stop all legislative action.

This is a not a one-sided political attack against a small group of disadvantaged children. I don't care what policies the NCAA or the WIAA have been scared into making by the woke culture.

You claim the athletes are not doing it for a letter. Who knows why they participate? A letter, a scholarship, entrance to a college sports team? You justify your position by stating it is an infinitesimal small number who participate.

If this participation affects your child the number affected is 100%. You list many things they must do ending with "of course, make the team."

Here is where you don't seem to understand the laws of unintended consequences. Every MTF who makes a team has taken away a spot from a female born athlete. This might even be the most important spot on the team.

One of the players on the lower positions gets kicked off. Maybe they don't play a lot but what they do get is a team to celebrate their wins, pick each other up after losses, school pride, yearbook team pictures, uniforms, a feeling of belonging.

What happens to her if the next year she loses her spot to a transgender boy? Loss of interest in school, depression, self doubt? Who is looking out for her?

No one is trying to deny transgender students of participating in anything. Just play the sport that match the genitals you had at birth.

Raymond Johnson, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Schultz: Dear Americans

I have before me as I sit in my rocking chair, five letters requesting contributions, many from Washington, C.D. The USO(2), Navajo SWRA, Plan…

Letters

Bagley: What racism looks like

The lead article in The Journal Times for May 23 concerned how partisan politics may derail the attempt to bring a federally qualified health …

Letters

Lucas: Racine's huge hustle

I was very displeased and frankly irritated to find a letter in my mailbox about a $50 ordinance for overgrown weeds after a fresh rain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News