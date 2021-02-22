 Skip to main content
Johnson: When citizenship breaks down
Johnson: When citizenship breaks down

Insurrection occurs when citizenship breaks down. The Jan. 6 mob in Washington, no longer interested in being citizens, a responsible opposition in a democracy, attacked our country and capitol. They degenerated to a mindless mass believing the loudest lungs and emptiest minds will "make America great again." If America isn't great, it's due to their failure as citizens.

The homicidal urge in those conservative eyes says everything. They want us to believe they're significant and to validate their pride in their violent ignorance. But their messiah has absconded, the horn-hatted man is in jail for stupidity with intent to deliver, and the whole show's cancelled. It's the aftermath, when citizenship's been orphaned by those claiming to defend it. A party that exists only for power, is unacquainted with reality or reason and exalts treason isn't a constitutional party, it's a tumor.

Good citizens don't expediently say one thing and do another. Conservatives cannot praise the rule of law while committing American carnage. They can't back the badge but cry tyranny when police interrupt their crimes. Real citizens detect the irony.

The rouser of this rabble heads a party attempting a coup. He's been acquitted by like-minded cowards but will face other courts. He and his brawling apprentices should do time and have their citizenship revoked. They stained it and should lose it. Their leader's last lie — "I'll be there with you" — would come true.

We can keep our country or emigrate to MAGA-hell. It's our choice, citizens.

Todd Johnson, Racine

