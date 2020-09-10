 Skip to main content
Johnson: What Kenosha didn't deserve
Johnson: What Kenosha didn't deserve

The “Our Perspective” offered by The Journal Times Editorial Board on Sunday, Aug. 30, was a heartfelt message to the citizens of our sister city. Kenosha certainly did not deserve what Kenosha got.

However, in these tense and polarized times it is difficult to nuance these issues so that all readers are satisfied. I confess to some dissatisfaction with the perspective.

It began by listing what happened: “Days of civil unrest. Fire after fire burning in the Uptown neighborhood that claimed far too many buildings. A Wild West shootout downtown with armed militia. A 7 p.m. curfew that for too long seemed to apply only to residents and taxpayers.”

Later in the column came a rather tepid observation about the event that sparked the unrest: “It was a city held hostage from response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.”

Kenosha got what it did not deserve. True enough. But neither did Kenosha deserve to have one of its citizens shot seven times in the back in a use of force that appeared to be unwarranted.

That point seems to have escaped the Editorial Board.

Wayne Johnson, Mount Pleasant

