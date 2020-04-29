Johnson: Vos' total disregard for our safety

I just finished watching Robin Vos on TMJ4 talking about how he “looks forward to working with Gov. Evers on reopening the state.” What a pile of BS! He and his buddy Scott Fritzgerald went to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to force the in-person primarily election giving absolutely no consideration for the safety of the voters. Still working on their discontent that Evers won and Walker lost, and still unable to get over himself.

Now Vos wants to go back to the Supreme Court to block the Safer at Home order. We all need to remember this total disregard for our safety when Vos and Fitzgerald come up for re-election. Men who have no regard for our safety do not deserve to serve in public office. This also includes Trump's bid for re-election. He too only cares about himself.