Johnson: Trump's pious pose

The iconic image of Trump’s photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in DC, Bible in hand, stirred my memories. Trump may not know that the Bible is a very complicated set of writings.

There are gentle passages which bless peacemakers (Matthew 5:9) and urge readers to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39). It should be noted that “neighbor” in the old testament context, means your kinsman or fellow tribesman. If it meant “a fellow human being,” it would seem to conflict with some of the following passages.

The old testament is rife with stories that urge destruction upon other peoples. (E.g. Deuteronomy 20:10 ff.; Leviticus 26:7 ff.; Numbers 31:15 ff.) I Samuel 15:1 ff., expresses ethnic cleansing if not genocide. “Thus says the Lord of hosts, ‘I will punish the Amalekites for what they did in opposing the Israelites when they came up out of Egypt. Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’”

Ethnic cleansing was a common tactic in the ancient world. Europeans colonizing the new world practiced forms of ethnic cleansing on indigenous peoples. Recent examples on our planet can be cited.