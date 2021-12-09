Johnson: Trump's big lie

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the Big Lie perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Biden won the election with no indications of fraudulent voting. Even Trump’s Attorney General in hand, Bill Barr, openly acknowledged that Biden won. Barr knew that the Big Lie was untrue from the start.

In anticipation of losing the election, Trump claimed during the campaign that only a fraudulent election would defeat him. This set him up to proclaim a stolen election when the results came in. Trump and his devotees have provided no evidence to support his claim. Unfortunately, many citizens seem to believe Trump's Big Lie.

If Trump had conceded and supported the peaceful transfer of power to Biden, the entire social and political landscape would be much more tranquil than it now is. The Jan. 6 insurrection, for instance, would never have occurred.

All this calls for supporting the Diogenes Project. Diogenes, you will remember, was the ancient Greek who walked around Athens in full daylight with a lighted lantern. He was looking for an honest man. In Diogenes’ spirit the project aims at making all candidates for state and national elections answer one simple question: Do you believe that President Biden won the election fair and square? No dancing around the question. Answer yes or no.

Furthermore, newspapers and other media must persistently hammer home the truth about the election. The security of our democratic system of government is at stake. Citizens, please join the Diogenes Project.

Wayne G. Johnson, Racine

