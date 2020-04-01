Johnson: The lessons Trump has learned
0 comments

Johnson: The lessons Trump has learned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Collins was right. Against indisputable evidence, she voted to acquit Trump, claiming he'd "learned his lesson."

Actually he's learned several lessons: that there's nothing he can't get away with; that look-the-other-way conservatives have freed his vengeful instincts to fire honest public servants who testified truthfully under lawful subpoena; that he can politicize the Justice Department, turning an independent agency into a partisan weapon since his attorney-general says whatever a president does is legal.

He's learned that he can hassle courts and judges to benefit his crooked, convicted allies, political vipers like Roger Stone who routinely flout the law; that the man the courts know as "individual one," leader of the law and order party, can open the jails to free his lawless brethren; that, with Sen. McConnell, he can infect the appellate courts with scores of rubber-stamp Federalist Society drones, whose qualifications are rejected by the American Bar Association.

He's learned that he can profit from his office, unconstitutionally soliciting business and political support from foreign governments, and that "prayer breakfasts" are platforms for bile and spite.

And we've learned what? That democracy is fragile? That the corruption of our very stable genius is another kind of virus, staring us down like death? That the right demagogue can redesign the government as his personal tool? That the floodgates are open? That Hell is empty and all the devils here?  

Todd Johnson, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Fergus: Vote yes on referendum

OK, Boomer. The Greatest Generation built schools, the highway system, won a world war and opened up opportunities for their children. OK, Boo…

Letters

Borgardt: Edification of none

A few questions come to mind upon hearing the incessant flu and death counts broadcasts for the edification of none and the panicking of too many.

Letters

Huber: Shelter in place

We’re treating the COVID-19 virus like the plague, which is fine, because it could become the plague if not attacked and routed out. I applaud…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News