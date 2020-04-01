Johnson: The lessons Trump has learned

Sen. Collins was right. Against indisputable evidence, she voted to acquit Trump, claiming he'd "learned his lesson."

Actually he's learned several lessons: that there's nothing he can't get away with; that look-the-other-way conservatives have freed his vengeful instincts to fire honest public servants who testified truthfully under lawful subpoena; that he can politicize the Justice Department, turning an independent agency into a partisan weapon since his attorney-general says whatever a president does is legal.

He's learned that he can hassle courts and judges to benefit his crooked, convicted allies, political vipers like Roger Stone who routinely flout the law; that the man the courts know as "individual one," leader of the law and order party, can open the jails to free his lawless brethren; that, with Sen. McConnell, he can infect the appellate courts with scores of rubber-stamp Federalist Society drones, whose qualifications are rejected by the American Bar Association.

He's learned that he can profit from his office, unconstitutionally soliciting business and political support from foreign governments, and that "prayer breakfasts" are platforms for bile and spite.