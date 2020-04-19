Johnson: The hand of the divine?
Johnson: The hand of the divine?

After losing the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, Justice Daniel Kelly explained that “God must have other plans for me.” His claim seems to imply that God must have intended for Karofsky to win the race. Not a bad endorsement if you can get it. Perhaps Kelly’s claim should be seen as a statement from a gracious loser. Yet blaming God for a loss seems a bit rash. President Trump, as we know, consistently blames others for any problems in the world or nation. But not even Trump has gone so far as to blame God — at least not up to this point in time.

Wayne G. Johnson, Mount Pleasant

