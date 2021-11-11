 Skip to main content
Johnson: St. Augustine on evil

Recent episodes of racism reported from Racine Lutheran High School reminded me of observations from St. Augustine — who helped shape much of Lutheran Theology.

In his confessions, Augustine reflected on some high jinx he and some friends committed in their youth. Augustine noted that he and his friends knew what they were doing was evil. But they loved what was evil.

Augustine came to believe that human evil is not so much a matter of the failure of reason. Rather, human evil results from a corrupt heart.

Wayne Johnson, Racine

