Johnson: Speech of the year

It needed to be said and Sen. Cory Booker said it well. I would nominate it for the best speech of the year. It came near the close of the Senate hearing on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court. He addressed his “sister.”

“You got here how every Black woman in America who’s gotten anywhere has done, by being like Ginger Rogers: ‘I did everything Fred Astaire did but backward, in heels.’ It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom, not to see my cousins — one of them who had to come here and sit behind you. She had to have your back. I see my ancestors and yours. Nobody’s gonna steal that joy. Nobody’s taking this away from me.”

The Senate hearings brought back my memories of 1950s from Iowa State College and my seminary when two of my Black friends were humiliated because they were Black. One was unable to rent an apartment for himself and his new wife in Ames, Iowa. The other, traveling with my wife and me, was turned away from a home renting rooms for travelers because he was Black.

The Senate hearings also reminded me of Senate hearings in 1954 when lawyer Joseph Welsh faced Sen. Joseph McCarthy with “At long last, senator, have you no sense of decency?” I conclude by asking: “Senators Cruz, Hawley, Cotton, and Blackburn, have you at long last no sense of decency?”

Wayne G. Johnson, Mount Pleasant

