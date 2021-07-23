 Skip to main content
Johnson: Some curious facts
  • America has some 614 billionaires in 2021. These billionaires have nearly as much wealth as the 165 million Americans on the lower end of the wealth scale. America also has many individuals going bankrupt because of medical expenses and inadequate insurance.
  • The filibuster is not in the constitution, nor is it a law. The Senate can remove the filibuster.
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of economics, Thorstein Veblen, coined the phrase “conspicuous consumption” to identify purchases used to advertise one’s wealth. Some examples: Lamborghini Aventador; a paid ride into space on Branson’s rocket ship; Bezo’s super yacht; Rolex wristwatch.
  • Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent which enabled Biden to win is evidently a “Big Lie” since there has been no credible evidence to support his claim. Some 60% of republican voters still believe the Big Lie.
  • Results of gerrymandering in Wisconsin elections: Republicans won five of the eight congressional seats (62.5%) while getting only 51.4% of the total votes. Republicans won 61 of the 99 seats (61.6%) in the Wisconsin Assembly while getting only 53.8% of the total vote. The Wisconsin senate much the same story.
  • Science tidbits: 25% of Americans do not believe that human beings resulted from evolution. Twenty-five percent of Americans believe that the sun goes around the earth. Only 28% of white evangelicals believe human activity contributes to climate change. Other religious groups are more inclined to believe.

Wayne Johnson, Racine

