Johnson: Soliciting sedition

Soliciting crime is a crime.

When a president does it, it violates his oath to protect us against enemies without and sedition and insurrection within. Since election day, our two-time, ten million vote loser has openly attempted the unlawful seizure of power through intimidation and even appeals to violence.

Election results are the will of the people. Attacking that is like an act of war. From someone sworn to defend us it is treason.

Trump disguises it as a whine-a-thon about "voter fraud" (dismissed in every court). He won't succeed, but attempted treason is as punishable as attempted murder.

Trump himself is laughable, the coyote in the cartoon. But other villains in that arid desert of right-wing paranoia, apprentice dictators, are ready to show him how it's done.

In America we don't intimidate governors, legislatures or election boards to set aside certified, court reviewed election results. We don't reject electors chosen by constitutional means to appease the twisted political runts among us.

Trump entertained Gen. Flynn's plan of invoking martial law to have the army invalidate the election. Flynn should be recalled to active duty and court-martialled.