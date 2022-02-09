Johnson: Selective outrage from bent minds

We know our adversaries by their tactics. Conservative shock troops are given to intimidation, but hypocrisy and misinformation come first. They oppose temporary mandates protecting public health, then mindlessly promote mandated school curriculum and censored school libraries to stifle debate on racial injustice. Mandating what you can think, read or discuss: chapter one in the fascist bible.

Spreading, right-wing misinformation is rampant. They politicized the Waukesha killings (victims white, accused black) over bail issues. Would they care if the victims were black kids from Milwaukee? Or is it that Waukesha's a privileged enclave, the richest, most Republican county in Wisconsin? Didn't the right approve bail for Kyle Triggerhappy? Don't these same blowhards dismiss the Sandy Hook murders as a hoax?

This selective outrage is from bent minds eager for a dictator — as long it's one of them.

In a majority of states conservatives are advancing permanent mandates (laws) to end democracy, mandating powers for legislatures they control to gerrymander favorable districts, restrict ballot access and empower themselves to reverse fair elections that disappoint them.

The conservative entitlement syndrome incites them to believe their rights are, by nature, greater than yours and take precedence. They've reserved the front of the line for themselves, structuring the machinery of government to guarantee it as their due. They've mandated constitutional and moral confusion to form permanent one party rule.

Todd Johnson, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0