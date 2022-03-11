Johnson: Seeking peace

English philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) held that human beings are dangerous creatures driven by quests for glory and fear of death.

He famously wrote that the lives of persons in the “state of nature” would be “solitary, nasty, brutish and short.” Rational people, he thought, should “seek peace and pursue it.”

His solution for peace was that of having an absolute power rule the people — a dictator. Only this kind of power could make people behave. He was an early “law and order” thinker. Not being religious, he did not think that God could serve as the ultimate enforcer.

USA constitutional tradition rejects giving anyone absolute power since this kind of power breeds corruption. Yet we still must find ways to keep evil persons in check and to keep the peace in our country.

Under our Constitution, this is arranged by way of a system of elected law makers, law enforcers, courts and prisons. But what is to be done on the worldwide scene where rogue nations and leaders sometimes break the peace?

Perhaps — echoing Hobbes — a “super power” could function as world peace keeper. However, it may be more fruitful to link democratic nations into a united community against rogue nations or men.

Currently, NATO and the European Union are seeking to keep peace in this cooperative way. With Putin as the current rogue, we look to NATO, the European Union and much of the world community to gain and hold the peace.

Wayne Johnson, Mount Pleasant

