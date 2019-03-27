Having hitched their wagon to a wild beast, conservatives can't complain if they're dragged to unanticipated, unpleasant destinations.
They've attended love fests for the two worst dictators on earth, men completely opposed to American ideals. They've entered the sewers of hate with white supremacists and become apologists for Saudi assassins. They witnessed the farewell concert and indictments of the loony leftovers of Nixon's Dirty Tricksters. They've been cowardly hand-wringers with a what-can-we-do expression on their faces after every predictable murder at synagogues, schools, and malls, by every misfit with Seal Team firepower.
The stampede leaves conservatives complicit in pornstar payoffs, a for-profit White House, the suborning of perjury, the intimidation of a judge, and the undermining of the rule of law. More awaits.
The moral is: if it has no reins, don't ride the beast. This beast will evade impeachment in exchange for much worse. The party he's swallowed will be only that unpleasant pile someone will have to clean up. Republicans have accepted something like organized crime as a model and there's not enough flame retardant anywhere to help them now.
One conservative still possessed of a conscience wrote, "Hell is eternally self-chosen by those consumed by egotism. Hell's doors are locked on the inside." We've had many ambitious presidents, but not, till now, an egotist.
All together on the last chorus:
"Our country 'tis of thee
White House debauchery,
Of thee we're sick."
Todd Johnson
Racine
