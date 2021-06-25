 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson: Racine vs. Kenosha
0 Comments

Johnson: Racine vs. Kenosha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My wife and I went to Kenosha on a Saturday for lunch.

There were two farmers markets going on, you couldn’t find a place to park and the restaurants were overflowing into the streets with diners. People were in and out of the stores and were walking the lakefront.

I got back to Racine early afternoon and could have counted the amount of people downtown on both my hands! This was terrible to see.

What is Kenosha doing to attract that many people on one afternoon that Racine obviously is not doing?

City management and DRC should be ashamed with themselves. Why can’t our downtown attract people like Kenosha can?

If downtown is going to survive the forces behind it need to get something done soon.

In the meantime, people will continue to spend their dollars in Kenosha.

Barry Johnson, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Radke: The 'one nation' struggle

I often reflect on my life of good luck (of course with bumps): Being born in the USA, into a loving family, etc. I can even express my though…

Letters

Rustici: Please get the vaccine

If you were given the opportunity to save lives with very little effort and almost no risked or cost to yourself, wouldn’t you jump at that op…

Letters

O'Connell: Stop this steal

If you are a Donald Trump supporter anxiously awaiting the outcome of the audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, relax. Be assured, irregularities…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News