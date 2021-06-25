Johnson: Racine vs. Kenosha

My wife and I went to Kenosha on a Saturday for lunch.

There were two farmers markets going on, you couldn’t find a place to park and the restaurants were overflowing into the streets with diners. People were in and out of the stores and were walking the lakefront.

I got back to Racine early afternoon and could have counted the amount of people downtown on both my hands! This was terrible to see.

What is Kenosha doing to attract that many people on one afternoon that Racine obviously is not doing?

City management and DRC should be ashamed with themselves. Why can’t our downtown attract people like Kenosha can?

If downtown is going to survive the forces behind it need to get something done soon.

In the meantime, people will continue to spend their dollars in Kenosha.

Barry Johnson, Racine

