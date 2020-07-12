Johnson: Questions
1 comment

Johnson: Questions

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Why don't garbage trucks have the same GPS apps as the school buses?

What items marked recycle do I not put in the recycle bin?

To celebrate 50 years since the moon landing, can we find Wisconsin's moon rock?

If the Sportsplex needs all-gender bathrooms, will it need locker rooms for LGBTQ+?

Can we stop gender bias by making all sports co-ed?

Hydrant fee; do politicians get a bonus for thinking up new taxes?

If my assessment went up because of Foxconn, when will my taxes go down?

When is my Gateway tax scheduled to end?

Was my vote one of the 66 lost in the RUSD referendum recount?

Can anyone explain the RUSD spending on the underutilized wellness center?

Where does Governor Evers hide the POW, MIA You Will Not Be Forgotten flag when he puts up the rainbow flag?

Why do general city employees pay less for their retirement than the fire and police?

Will there be a running total of COVID-19 associated with the DNC convention?

Are dog parks animal discrimination? Where do we put the hamster run and publicly accessible gerbil wheels?

Raymond Johnson, Racine

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Adamowicz: Shame on you, Mason

I was dismayed when I read that Mayor Cory Mason withheld COVID-19 grant money from Dimples Fine Imports because Denis Navratil attended a ral…

Letters

Molbeck: White fragility

Recently reading Robin DiAngelo’s "White Fragility" woke me up to the many ways we, who call ourselves white, are taught white supremacy.

Letters

Frontier: 'We the people'

In 2012, under the visionary leadership of Sue Hollow and Mary Beth Zuhlke, Racine held a week of peacemaking activities.

Letters

Peterson: Wrong priorities

I am saddened by the news that people in our community are fighting proven methods to contain the worst enemy faced by humanity in my lifetime…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News