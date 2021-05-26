Johnson: Proceed to trial

I share this paper's editorial impatience with delays in the Rittenhouse trial.

Only in America can an armed adolescent allegedly kill two men in a heavily policed street and remain free for celebrity bar-fly gigs with fellow ammo-heads.

But the paper's renewed sanity was also delayed. It editorialized (Aug. 30) that "Kenosha didn't deserve" riots.

Really? Wasn't Kenosha "held hostage" and "terrorized" by its own? It hired (later reinstated) a foolhardy officer whose idea of an arrest is shooting unarmed people from behind. His finger lit Kenosha's match.

The Journal Times knew that. But it repeated false social media rants about "caravans" of protestors. It abetted the media madness before balancing it. Its claims were without foundation; arsonists in Kenosha were almost certainly local, frustrated by repeated homicidal excesses from militarized police and knee-jerk journalists claiming the effect to be the cause.

The only "outside agitators" were illegal, armed militia make-believers encouraged and refreshed by incompetent police.

This paper followed an old scenario: blame the victim for finally responding to the intolerable. How will that be fixed, by throwing a bottle of water to Jacob Blake?