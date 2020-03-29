Johnson: Positives from being quarantined

Some Positives from being quarantined:
- Thrift stores have huge increases of donations from all the closet cleaning.
- Decorating a tree with toilet paper is a sign of wealth.
- We realize that going to work wasn’t all that bad.
- After 15 years, we’ve met our neighbors.
- Teacher appreciation is growing by leaps and bounds.
- We are actually taking walks instead of just talking about it.
- The dog is so happy that we’re always home…although the cat seems to think that the we’re infringing on his territory.
- We are finally finding out what was in those tin foil balls in back of the freezer.
- Nine months from now Labor and Delivery will have a lot of overtime work available.
- Who will be the first newborn named Covid?
- We finally clean out all of our non-matching Tupperware tops and bottoms.
- Going for a car ride has become a legitimate form of entertainment.
- I celebrate the end of a 30-year dispute with my wife about which peanut butter is best, Skippy or Jif? The store ran out of Skippy first, so I win!
- Home values increase because people are so bored they’re actually doing yard work.
- Eating breakfast in our PJs is fun, but eating lunch in PJs is even better.
- There’s never been a better excuse for cancelling a dental appointment.
Raymond Johnson, Mount Pleasant
