Johnson: Positives from being quarantined
Some Positives from being quarantined:

  • Thrift stores have huge increases of donations from all the closet cleaning.
  • Decorating a tree with toilet paper is a sign of wealth.
  • We realize that going to work wasn’t all that bad.
  • After 15 years, we’ve met our neighbors.
  • Teacher appreciation is growing by leaps and bounds.
  • We are actually taking walks instead of just talking about it.
  • The dog is so happy that we’re always home…although the cat seems to think that the we’re infringing on his territory.
  • We are finally finding out what was in those tin foil balls in back of the freezer.
  • Nine months from now Labor and Delivery will have a lot of overtime work available.
  • Who will be the first newborn named Covid?
  • We finally clean out all of our non-matching Tupperware tops and bottoms.
  • Going for a car ride has become a legitimate form of entertainment.
  • I celebrate the end of a 30-year dispute with my wife about which peanut butter is best, Skippy or Jif? The store ran out of Skippy first, so I win!
  • Home values increase because people are so bored they’re actually doing yard work.
  • Eating breakfast in our PJs is fun, but eating lunch in PJs is even better.
  • There’s never been a better excuse for cancelling a dental appointment.

Raymond Johnson, Mount Pleasant

