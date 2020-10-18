Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped military duty, having no desire to become a sucker or loser. He seems unable to understand actions which help others even at genuine cost to oneself. Altruism has long been viewed as a virtue. It has also been under attack.

Trump’s loathsome view is shared by others. Ayn Rand attacked altruism in her book The Virtue of Selfishness. She argued that truly rational people seek only their own interests and have no obligation to help others. Rand argued that altruistic beliefs are based on irrational religious faith. Such believers end up being suckers.

Rand’s admirers include Alan Greenspan, former Chair of the Federal Reserve. Greenspan believed that Social Security was altruism at its worst. Its beneficiaries were losers not deserving such aid. (See Ayn Rand Nation, by Gary Weiss.)

Congressman Paul Ryan once said that “the reason I got involved in public service, by and large, if I had to credit any thinker, one person, it would be Ayn Rand.” (Weiss, page 19) In his book, The Path to Prosperity: Restoring America's Promise, Ryan targeted Medicare, an idea Rand attacked before it became enacted.