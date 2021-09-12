Johnson: On believing

I have been both amused and troubled by those who are evidently using horse worming medicine against COVID-19. Yet philosopher William James once noted that we have no good reasons for holding most of our beliefs. We hold most of them because we read them somewhere or someone told us. We do know some things by direct experience, such as fire is hot.

But what verifies beliefs where no direct experience is involved? Most of us believe that water is a combination of hydrogen and oxygen, but most of us have no way of validating that belief. We honor the scientists. And if we know anything at all about science, we know there are ways of confirming or falsifying some claims. There are some things we can know, not just believe.

Religious and moral beliefs seem to be different. A variety of these beliefs are present all over the planet, but they are strikingly different. Furthermore, there seems to be no way of verifying such beliefs. They are matters of the heart, not the brain.

These beliefs are often basic for many. When challenged about these beliefs, some persons are deeply disturbed. Scholars have noted that this is why religious believers often become fanatics when challenged in some way. Muslim terrorists reflect this fanaticism.