We had the honor of listening to Nick Polce, a Republican conservative candidate running for Congress. We agree with Polce's stance regarding term limits. He believes that senators and representatives should go to Washington for six years each and then return to the private sector. This encourages problem solving for the country instead of self-interest that you see with the career politicians. This change should also include all of their staff.
Polce also believes federal budget allocations need to be changed. At present, there is the mindset that with your budget, you need to spend all that you are allocated even if you don't need it so that the following year you can get more money. If you don't use it, it gets passed on to another department that's blown their budget. Polce believes that department heads should be incentivized to be more frugal by allowing them to keep their money and apply it to next year's budget. This results in decreased government spending which is what most of us want.
On Aug. 14, vote for Nick Polce. He's smart and he's got your best interests at heart.
Gerald and Laurel Johnson
Burlington
