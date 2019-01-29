Every community needs a clique of the consistently wrong to show us what not to be. To this end God created conservatives.
In November, opinion here demanded Nativity propaganda on Monument Square citing "Christians' rights." Up went the Nativity though the Constitution binding us all explicitly forbids this. Close to the square are six churches (private property). None erected a creche.
Other conservatives railed about property-tax bills informing us about public resources siphoned off for fly-by-night private schools.
Both complaints stem from one source: a conservative push to ransack the public purse for their religion. They prefer indoctrination to education. Indoctrination controls and can be controlled. It strangles unorthodox inquiry in its manger. Conservatives challenge science, logic and critical thinking; these produce inconvenient conclusions unapproved by their prejudices.
Conservatives aren't truly of the community; they feel above it and are committed only to their own betterment. Thus they oppose public schools which seek (as they're bound by law) to serve all citizens. Conservatives promote their devious goal through voucher schools, which slay two "dragons." They provide public money (unconstitutionally) to promote religious indoctrination and, often, re-segregate schools. They skim the best students they can, leaving the most needy or troubled for public schools to serve — with less money for a more difficult task.
Such is the contempt of the privileged and mean-minded among us who have legislative charlatans to build them their New Jerusalem — an exclusive heaven at public expense.
Todd Johnson, Racine
