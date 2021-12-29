Johnson: Least impressive man on the make

Imagine those frightening words: "I'm Republican, I'm here to help."

The image focuses; it's Chris Schmaling, winner of the Vos/Wanggaard/Gableman Prize as 2021's least impressive man-on-the-make. He's preparing for political office and should surrender his badge for turning a non-political office into a partisan chop-shop.

Sowing cynicism and paranoia on behalf of the Big Lie, Schmaling presents The Ridgewood Caper. Seems old folks are agitators wishing to vote.

"The Badge" has no proof of wrongdoing; he knows not how the elderly voted. Facilitating the vote during the pandemic was legal and sensible — but no Republican spies were there to "supervise."

He has hearsay, nothing more. He has no business demanding the Wisconsin Election Commission be gutted. He's neither legislator nor prosecutor and should be fired.

He demanded (Nov. 26) a county board member be removed over bail for a suspect Schmaling views as "dangerous, with access to powerful weapons." Like ... Rittenhouse? It's conservative dogma to let celebrity goons off murder and legalize bloodshed with Republican "self-defense" laws.

Schmaling is too vacant to detect the irony of his own words.

He uses his office for news making; if he wants a microphone, news conferences and bigger venues for sniping and pomposity, let him take his corruption to its natural habitat — the legislature.

A badge and absence of integrity make him a public menace. He should seek membership in the Gerrymandered Safe Seat Society with his swaggering accomplices who are nothing but lint in Trumpty Dumpty's pocket.

Todd Johnson, Racine

