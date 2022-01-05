Johnson: Last questions of the year

Should social media be allowed to censor our First Amendment right to free speech?

In the LGBTQ+ community do the people classified as "+" feel marginalized?

Should a fake racial hate crime be prosecuted as a racial hate crime?

Are the people who filled out and turned in the fake votes at the care facility going to be prosecuted?

Now that there is proof of voting fraud will we stop saying it is unproven?

How did RUSD spend the $77 million?

With all the federal, state and billion dollar referendum money why does RUSD need to raise our taxes over 15%?

Instead of spending money on courts why don't we just revote on the referendum?

How do I vote to stop the increasing Gateway taxes?

Why would governor Evers offer to give bus loads of immigrants from the Mexican border free housing and a $20/hour job?

With the tax burden we endure, do politicians really wonder why there is little to no new development?

If I'm a white male who identifies as a minority female can I apply for loans, grants and sports of those classifications?

Raymond Johnson, Mount Pleasant

