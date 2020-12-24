 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson: Heritage spin tank strikes again
0 comments

Johnson: Heritage spin tank strikes again

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a commentary of Dec. 16, Alan Cooper of the Heritage Foundation defended the Senate filibuster. Cooper fears that the Biden Administration will nullify the filibuster and “ram through” their “radical left,” “socialist” and “job-killing” agenda. He failed to note that the Trump Administration dropped the filibuster rule three times when the Republican controlled Senate confirmed three new SCOTUS justices by allowing a mere majority vote for confirmation — not the normal 60. Speak of “ramming through.” No previous administration had chosen the “nuclear option” for that purpose.

Cooper claimed that “the filibuster rule is a central part of the Senate tradition.” Not so. The filibuster has no basis in the Constitution. A simple majority vote in the Senate was the standard approach in the early 19th century. The filibuster was rather accidentally created in 1789. Filibusters became more significant in the 20th century, notably in 1957 and 1964 when southern senators resisted civil rights legislation. Cooper evidently views those filibusters as guards against what he sees as the “tyranny of the majority” — a curious phrase. Majority rule is not viewed as tyrannical in organizations to which I belong.

There is a growing movement to do away with the filibuster as well as the electoral college. These movements are grounded in the conviction that votes of senators in the Senate and citizens in presidential elections should have equal power. That conviction is the foundation for a nation which claims to be a democracy.

Wayne G. Johnson, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Towne: Bad service from USPS

I suggest that you run story on the U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Oak Creek. I sent a package to a Chicago suburb on Dec. 1. I us…

Letters

Reid: A good laugh

I had a good laugh today. I saw where Racine is going to counsel people on how to manage their finances. Isn't that a hoot. This from the city…

Letters

Kiemen: Destroying our republic

Drip by drip, Donald Trump is destroying our democratic republic. He is inciting his fanatical MAGA thugs, his sons and daughters of anarchy a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News