Johnson: Heritage spin tank strikes again

In a commentary of Dec. 16, Alan Cooper of the Heritage Foundation defended the Senate filibuster. Cooper fears that the Biden Administration will nullify the filibuster and “ram through” their “radical left,” “socialist” and “job-killing” agenda. He failed to note that the Trump Administration dropped the filibuster rule three times when the Republican controlled Senate confirmed three new SCOTUS justices by allowing a mere majority vote for confirmation — not the normal 60. Speak of “ramming through.” No previous administration had chosen the “nuclear option” for that purpose.

Cooper claimed that “the filibuster rule is a central part of the Senate tradition.” Not so. The filibuster has no basis in the Constitution. A simple majority vote in the Senate was the standard approach in the early 19th century. The filibuster was rather accidentally created in 1789. Filibusters became more significant in the 20th century, notably in 1957 and 1964 when southern senators resisted civil rights legislation. Cooper evidently views those filibusters as guards against what he sees as the “tyranny of the majority” — a curious phrase. Majority rule is not viewed as tyrannical in organizations to which I belong.