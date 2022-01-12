 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson: Health care system has been changed

  • 0

Our health care system has been changed and it was accomplished without legislative action. The result is more government control of hospitals and physicians. The new system provides payment that compensates for COVID-19 at 100%. Government defines what is COVID-19 related and gives hospitals higher payments for COVID-19 complications and death. It sets limits on elective surgery for unrelated illnesses. It prevents some pharmacies and most hospitals from dispensing effective repurposed medications for the treatment of COVID-19. It sets punishment for disobeying “guidelines.” The state of Florida was not allowed to receive some shipments of monoclonal antibodies and was forced to buy directly from a foreign pharmaceutical firm. The COVID-19 excuse has provided Democrats a blatant power grab of medicine that could remain long term.

Other diseases have larger numbers of deaths than COVID-19 but reimbursements are considerably less than 100%. Thus a monetary incentive to label a patient COVID-19 related exists. This incentive results in inflated numbers of COVID-19 illness and death statistics. More COVID-19 related diagnoses means more reimbursement. Falsely elevated numbers give reasons to push the public to lock downs, masks, school closure and vaccines. Why doesn’t the CDC push for the symptomatic treatment of patients with newly approved drugs. Could their lack of availability be related to less Federal control and lower reimbursement?

People are also reading…

G. Kenneth Johnson, M.D., Mount Pleasant

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wood: How is this a good thing?

Wood: How is this a good thing?

I am curious about why the Wisconn Valley Media Group thinks it's a good thing that the Heritage Foundation gave Wisconsin high marks on their…

Wood: Income tax vs. sales tax

Wood: Income tax vs. sales tax

Your editorial board's piece on Dec. 26 regarding the income tax vs. sales tax debate raises interesting questions, but you presented the argu…

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grand…

Buhler: EV charging stations

Buhler: EV charging stations

I am pleased to learn the Assembly is considering bills that would facilitate the use of EV charging stations on the state's roads and highways.

Schalk: The Christmas table

Schalk: The Christmas table

Kudos to Carol Gianforte for writing and The Journal Times for publishing Carol’s story, The Christmas Table, in their Dec. 26 edition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News