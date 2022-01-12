Johnson: Health care system has been changed

Our health care system has been changed and it was accomplished without legislative action. The result is more government control of hospitals and physicians. The new system provides payment that compensates for COVID-19 at 100%. Government defines what is COVID-19 related and gives hospitals higher payments for COVID-19 complications and death. It sets limits on elective surgery for unrelated illnesses. It prevents some pharmacies and most hospitals from dispensing effective repurposed medications for the treatment of COVID-19. It sets punishment for disobeying “guidelines.” The state of Florida was not allowed to receive some shipments of monoclonal antibodies and was forced to buy directly from a foreign pharmaceutical firm. The COVID-19 excuse has provided Democrats a blatant power grab of medicine that could remain long term.