Johnson: Health care system has been changed

Our health care system has been changed and it was accomplished without legislative action. The result is more government control of hospitals and physicians. The new system provides payment that compensates for COVID-19 at 100%. Government defines what is COVID-19 related and gives hospitals higher payments for COVID-19 complications and death. It sets limits on elective surgery for unrelated illnesses. It prevents some pharmacies and most hospitals from dispensing effective repurposed medications for the treatment of COVID-19. It sets punishment for disobeying “guidelines.” The state of Florida was not allowed to receive some shipments of monoclonal antibodies and was forced to buy directly from a foreign pharmaceutical firm. The COVID-19 excuse has provided Democrats a blatant power grab of medicine that could remain long term.
Other diseases have larger numbers of deaths than COVID-19 but reimbursements are considerably less than 100%. Thus a monetary incentive to label a patient COVID-19 related exists. This incentive results in inflated numbers of COVID-19 illness and death statistics. More COVID-19 related diagnoses means more reimbursement. Falsely elevated numbers give reasons to push the public to lock downs, masks, school closure and vaccines. Why doesn’t the CDC push for the symptomatic treatment of patients with newly approved drugs. Could their lack of availability be related to less Federal control and lower reimbursement?
G. Kenneth Johnson, M.D., Mount Pleasant