Johnson: Good for the soul

It's said confession is good for the soul. What if you're Republican and haven't got one? Robin Vos must tear his imaginary hair when fellow conservatives air the dirty linen of their minds and speak their thoughts aloud. Rookie state legislator Elijah Behnke (Jan. 22) confessed Republicans "need to cheat ... or bend the rules" to win. Imagine Vos's wardance as he takes that scalp. Vos has enough grief explaining to state voters nearly $700,000 tax dollars he blew on the charlatan Gableman at the behest of America's chief political criminal. And aren't these guys the penny-pinching watchdogs of the public purse? Or just hypocritical hustlers?

While Vos, Gableman and Schmaling, like Soviet bureaucrats or Fox News hosts, pursue their straw man of "election integrity," they've declared open season on the same. They demand decertification of President Biden's unquestionable victory. They need confession, but sideshow freaks like them lack the necessary humility.

Worse, Sen. Johnson and Reps. Tiffany and Fitzgerald, having promoted and praised the Jan. 6 sedition, are still at large with the criminal Republicans who met under armed guard masquerading as electors and filing fraudulent documents as such. Where's the "election integrity" in that?

Conservative fraud, it seems, is part of the "Freedom Agenda." They wanted to steal our job, people — electing the president. They don't trust us to do it to their liking. They've violated the 14th Amendment's disqualification clause and should be barred from office till they learn humility.

But the Grand Old Pratfall never learns.

Todd Johnson, Racine

