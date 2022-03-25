 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson: Good for the soul

  • 0

It's said confession is good for the soul. What if you're Republican and haven't got one? Robin Vos must tear his imaginary hair when fellow conservatives air the dirty linen of their minds and speak their thoughts aloud. Rookie state legislator Elijah Behnke (Jan. 22) confessed Republicans "need to cheat ... or bend the rules" to win. Imagine Vos's wardance as he takes that scalp. Vos has enough grief explaining to state voters nearly $700,000 tax dollars he blew on the charlatan Gableman at the behest of America's chief political criminal. And aren't these guys the penny-pinching watchdogs of the public purse? Or just hypocritical hustlers?

While Vos, Gableman and Schmaling, like Soviet bureaucrats or Fox News hosts, pursue their straw man of "election integrity," they've declared open season on the same. They demand decertification of President Biden's unquestionable victory. They need confession, but sideshow freaks like them lack the necessary humility.

Worse, Sen. Johnson and Reps. Tiffany and Fitzgerald, having promoted and praised the Jan. 6 sedition, are still at large with the criminal Republicans who met under armed guard masquerading as electors and filing fraudulent documents as such. Where's the "election integrity" in that?

People are also reading…

Conservative fraud, it seems, is part of the "Freedom Agenda." They wanted to steal our job, people — electing the president. They don't trust us to do it to their liking. They've violated the 14th Amendment's disqualification clause and should be barred from office till they learn humility.

But the Grand Old Pratfall never learns.

Todd Johnson, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flancher: Ridiculous fees

Flancher: Ridiculous fees

I am writing in hopes that perhaps you can help me find out why as a taxpayer I am having to pay the South Shore Fire Department $1,100 for an…

McClendon: A record of nothing

McClendon: A record of nothing

Republican legislators complain about folks who receive welfare or unemployment benefits while doing “nothing.” I guess that doesn’t apply to …

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Our ex-Supreme Court Justice Gableman continues to be demeaned in the press. He has not finished an investigation of the 2020 election. That e…

Wortock: Conserve energy now

Wortock: Conserve energy now

The cost of energy is becoming an increasing problem. Increasing the supply is a long-term solution: decreasing demand, however, is an immedia…

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Many people are unaware of the importance of the election April 5th. I am asking you to vote for two candidates, Judge Maria Lazar for the Dis…

Schultz: Reopen the pipeline

Schultz: Reopen the pipeline

President Biden, please think about the country you swore an oath to and forget about your special interest political supporters for the time …

Knotek: Don't ignore climate crisis

Knotek: Don't ignore climate crisis

The Journal Times has called on the United States to increase energy independence and “drill” to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine. The edi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News