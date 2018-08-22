This paper's editorial board couldn't be more fogbound than in its fumbling logic (May 14) defending the electoral college. Its one reason? Political candidates won't patronize Wisconsin — a pathetic, narrow argument defending the indefensible. The only necessary counterargument is the stumblebum bully with his feet up in the White House.
American voters say one thing, the electoral college decides otherwise, and that's good? And 2.9 million disenfranchised voters are supposed to see some bigger picture in Wisconsin's "interests?" No state's interests (or twisted alignment of states over-represented in Congress) should supersede those of the United States.
The college is a tumor at the heart of our constitutional system, a lever by which conservatism negates the will of the people manifested in their votes. It allowed Republicans to dump democracy entirely in 2000 and 2016 giving us war (2003) and financial collapse (2007) and a reactionary stranglehold on the courts for two decades, none of which voters requested, all for the vanity of the states. How has the occasional, quickly forgotten, candidate visit benefitted Wisconsin anyway?
Aggressive minority Republicans have consistently out-maneuvered the majority of voters through toxic devices like gerrymandering and the college. They almost never win a straight up vote for president (only once since 1992) so they fall back on the worst sham of our founders.
We can't promote democracy and pretend we embody it when the electoral college invalidates it. The word for that is travesty.
Todd Johnson
Racine
I love it!! and guess what their Toddy J....all that is being done to attack Trump everyday since being sworn in will come to his side for the biggest rallies ever..Americans can see what is really going on.. and they do not like seeing a constant negative beat down on a Man who loves this country and owes NO ONE in the Swamp of bought and paid for democRAT propagandist politicians...
Very easy solution; start the process to amend the Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College.
Don't figure it passing in your lifetime edsel. This from the washington post "There are actually four ways. (1) Both houses propose an amendment with a two-thirds vote, and three-fourths of the state legislatures approve. Twenty-six of the 27 amendments were approved in this manner. (2) Both houses propose an amendment with a two-thirds vote, and three-fourths of the states approve the amendment via ratifying conventions. Only the 21st Amendment, which repealed Prohibition, was passed in this manner. (3) Two-thirds of the state legislatures call on Congress to hold a constitutional convention, and three-fourths of the state legislatures approve the amendment. (4) Two-thirds of the state legislatures call on Congress to hold a constitutional convention, and three-fourths of the states approve the amendment via ratifying conventions." (https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/there-are-four-not-two-ways-to-amend-the-constitution/2016/08/18/058afcf2-6420-11e6-
4d8-33e931b5a26d_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.4da8f2ad8824)
You would need super majorities all over the place, and in today political climate, that just ain't going to happen. It was another brilliant way the founders framed the constitution to make sure that amending it couldn't be done just on a whim.
Not my desire, just letting Mr. Johnson know how to get what he wants.
Why does the Journal Times continue to print the tripe from Todd Johnson? It is very obvious that he lacks the knowledge and understanding of most of the topics that he writes about. He refuses to research his discussion points and fails to include the facts surrounding them. Todd’s vitriol against the President, the Constitution, and conservatives is more than enough to ban him from having his letters published in the paper.
Maybe they're holding him up as a fine example of unhinged idiot.
prof........Was under the impression that Todd Johnson was a teacher with RUSD---please advise if this is incorrect. But anyway, always view Mr. Johnson's posts as a sort of sample of some of the rhetoric used during by Walker recall supporters and is similar to what comes from Wisconsin democrat-socialists. Keep in mind he has the right of free speech however troubling it may sound.
Todd Johnson was employed with RUSD and had a stellar career which I will not comment upon. That aside, he most certainly has the right of free speech, however, he should not display his vitriolic attitude in his letters. He has done this since day one. If you notice, Johnson does not provide any logical or concrete solutions to the issues he discusses. In addition during the last couple of years, the JT has made a concerted effort to refuse to print opposite viewpoints to his letters.
Every has the constitutional right to free speech and make a bass out of themselves as in the case with toddy.
It fills my heart with glee to see elitist liberals like Todd living with such anguish. Believers like him had 8 years to transform the country into their version of Utopia and they failed miserably. Whine away. #MAGA #Trump2020 #WalkAway
Without shame......Todd. We know you will never get over it. Your girl lost. The cow was so lazy she never even came to Wisconsin as she lacked energy. She dissed you Todd. DJT 1,405,284 to HRC 1,382,536. Your girl could not even carry Racine County. BWA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA It never gets old---HRC lost Racine County.
Todd seems to think the Electoral College is a Republican plot. It was established in 1789 and the Republican Party was founded in 1854--in Wisconsin. They must have had a whole fleet of DeLorean h flux capacitors!
Todd Johnson is the tumor.
Racine's democratic socialists have only one thing to fear come November---"Blue Wave Fail". A few months ago the Democrats had the mid-terms in the bag. But then came along the far left radical side of the Democratic party. Greta Cory and Racine (city) in general are examples of Dem-Lib politics run amok. Read the word vomit jumble the Todd Johnson spews---it's the future under Racine Democrats.
Old moonbeam Todd must have slept through civic class. (as well as a lot of his other classes)! But here is an Electoral Explanation……There are 3,142 counties in the United States…..Trump won 3,084 of them…Clinton won just 57……There are 62 counties in New York State….Trump won 46 of them. Clinton won just 16…Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 1.5 million votes. The 5 counties that encompass New York City, (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond, and Queens) Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump. (Clinton won 4 counties, Trump won Richmond). These 5 counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country. These 5 counties comprise 319 square miles. The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles. When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square mile of territory, it would be ludicrous to ever suggest that the vote of thise that encompass a mere 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election!! You see moonbeam, when our forefather set this up, they were all much smarter and more forward thinking than you!! Todd just can’t come to grips as rto why his Hillary lost the election. Todd rather than blame the Electoral College, how about this for the reasons Clinton lost…………………………….
Was it the $15 million for Chelsea’s apartment bought with foundation money?
Or her husband’s interference with Loretta Lynch & the investigation?
Or having debate questions stolen & given to her?
Or her own secret server in her house?
Or deleting 30,000 emails?
Or having cell phones destroyed with hammers?
Was it the Seth Rich murder?
Was it the Vince Foster murder?
Was it the Gennifer Flowers assault & settlement?
Was it the $800,000 Paula Jones settlement?
Was it calling half the United States deplorable?
Was it the underhanded treatment of Bernie Sanders?
Was it Bill’s impeachment?
Was it the lie about being under sniper fire in Bosnia?
Was it the $10 million she took for the pardon of Marc Rich?
Or the $6 BILLION she “lost” when in charge of the State Dept.?
Or because she is a hateful, lying, power hungry, overly ambitious, greedy, nasty person?
Gee I just can’t seem to put my finger on it... Oh yes, forgot the Clinton Foundation for Charity paid for daughter Chelsea's wedding as well.
Wow Tansandy, nice post!
Thank GOD our forefathers had the forethought to see that places like New York and California where many live and have extreme views opposite of say the OTHER 48 states should not dictate power... Go Trump! and Make gov't ID's required for voting!!
Speaking of California....Some BIG money spent by Cali developers the last couple of days in Racine (not city) and Kenosha county. They say the Foxconn project offers huge opportunity. Thank you Pres. Trump and Gov. Walker!
This is nothing but partisan hypocritical balderdash coming from toddy. Imagine had the shoe been on the other foot where Trump won the popular vote but billary won the electoral college. Ol' toddy would have been singing the praises that the system worked just as the founders had envisioned it; equitably protecting the voice of all the people all over the country rather than allowing the country to be determined by a concentration of a political ideological mass population in one or two locals. Be careful what you and your lib friends wish for toddy, it may come back someday and bite you in the a.........donkey.
Exactly!! typical demtard way!!
