{{featured_button_text}}

This paper's editorial board couldn't be more fogbound than in its fumbling logic (May 14) defending the electoral college. Its one reason? Political candidates won't patronize Wisconsin — a pathetic, narrow argument defending the indefensible. The only necessary counterargument is the stumblebum bully with his feet up in the White House.

American voters say one thing, the electoral college decides otherwise, and that's good? And 2.9 million disenfranchised voters are supposed to see some bigger picture in Wisconsin's "interests?" No state's interests (or twisted alignment of states over-represented in Congress) should supersede those of the United States.

The college is a tumor at the heart of our constitutional system, a lever by which conservatism negates the will of the people manifested in their votes. It allowed Republicans to dump democracy entirely in 2000 and 2016 giving us war (2003) and financial collapse (2007) and a reactionary stranglehold on the courts for two decades, none of which voters requested, all for the vanity of the states. How has the occasional, quickly forgotten, candidate visit benefitted Wisconsin anyway?

Aggressive minority Republicans have consistently out-maneuvered the majority of voters through toxic devices like gerrymandering and the college. They almost never win a straight up vote for president (only once since 1992) so they fall back on the worst sham of our founders.

We can't promote democracy and pretend we embody it when the electoral college invalidates it. The word for that is travesty.

Todd Johnson

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments