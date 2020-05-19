Johnson: Dr. Don diagnoses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"As your second-most votes leader, I'm out front with what you want to hear. Some say I'm responsible for this virus thing. Wrong! No one is less responsible than me. It was a hoax for two months till someone made it a pandemic. How am I to blame? Have a glass of bleach; let's talk.

"I know: I disbanded President Obama's pandemic preparedness team. Who knew? Anyway, more money for beautiful tax cuts. Besides, Jared's got this. I didn't use the Defense Production Act for necessary testing (they'd find more sickness) and why bother the free market or the states? They'll get to it. Sure, there's an 'emergency,' but Republicans want to party and profit. Did you expect sacrifice? But I'm not responsible and, anyway, worrying about poor, sick people is socialism.

"I fired Dr. Bright (vaccine specialist, so he's expendable) and sacked the watchdog at Health and Human Services (let's abolish that. Anyway, Jared's on it). They reported things that reflect poorly on me. I can't have people suggesting I'm responsible when I'm not.

"I've kept meat processing going (tailgate, anyone?). Workers are at risk so I decreed that companies aren't liable (no more than me) and can fire disgruntled employees (MAGA: Make America Gruntled Again). Labor must, like me, stand tall.