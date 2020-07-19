Johnson: Down with Don

Our sorcerer's apprentice in the White House wants "radicals, agitators and anarchists" and those "with no clue" dealt with. Agreed! So, up against the wall Republicans, starting with you Don!
You were an adoption at the candidate shelter, but now you own the sniveling Republicans. A reckoning awaits.
It's time the party of "personal responsibility" acted responsibly and disappeared.
Trump has influenced millions to forego masks and reopen prematurely and the virus, playing for keeps, is winning again. Was that responsible? Or grubby self-interest?
He's got friends in low places, his duly convicted fellow celebrity scofflaws. He's freeing them from prison through his corrupt attorney general who has stacked the federal prosecutors' offices with Trump henchmen. As in Jeffrey Epstein's case, they got outrageously soft treatment. Is that respect for rule of law? Or contemptuous disregard thereof?
Trump's world overflows with such vipers. He's stoked racial hatred for political profit. He's ignored the duties of his office regarding the pandemic and the Russian election interference and bounty hunting of Americans. He was, and is, unfit for office.
So slink away Don. Invent alternate right wing reality elsewhere. Find another position available with the fewest votes and take the coward conservatives along.
Take your double talk, bare knuckle campaigning, fear mongering, race baiting, and pretense of values and morality and vanish.
An old book says: "You've been weighed in the balance and you've been found wanting."
Todd Johnson, Racine
