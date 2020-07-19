Johnson: Down with Don

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our sorcerer's apprentice in the White House wants "radicals, agitators and anarchists" and those "with no clue" dealt with. Agreed! So, up against the wall Republicans, starting with you Don!

You were an adoption at the candidate shelter, but now you own the sniveling Republicans. A reckoning awaits.

It's time the party of "personal responsibility" acted responsibly and disappeared.

Trump has influenced millions to forego masks and reopen prematurely and the virus, playing for keeps, is winning again. Was that responsible? Or grubby self-interest?

He's got friends in low places, his duly convicted fellow celebrity scofflaws. He's freeing them from prison through his corrupt attorney general who has stacked the federal prosecutors' offices with Trump henchmen. As in Jeffrey Epstein's case, they got outrageously soft treatment. Is that respect for rule of law? Or contemptuous disregard thereof?

Trump's world overflows with such vipers. He's stoked racial hatred for political profit. He's ignored the duties of his office regarding the pandemic and the Russian election interference and bounty hunting of Americans. He was, and is, unfit for office.