Johnson: Don't shrink the electorate

Our politics has been broken by design. The SOP (shameless old party) recognized demographic shifts and its own growing unpopularity and irrelevance and retreated to a defense by obstruction and reaction. Its extremism and irresponsibility have us at a tipping point: it's committed to winning, if necessary by force and subversion. It's no longer sane enough to accept the rule of law and fair elections.

It masquerades as a law-and-order outfit, but its history reveals hundreds of SOP officials and supporters, determined political outlaws, indicted and jailed from its beginning. Rudy Giuliani's law suspension is indicative.

Their greatest sham is posing as defenders of fair elections. Everything they say now is the reverse of our reality and their creed. Every SOP controlled state ruthlessly undermines fair elections by gerrymandering, filibustering, purging voter rolls, claiming control of federal elections, and generally inconveniencing and intimidating voters.

They're against absentee/mailed ballots (except their own), purposely complicate voter registration, peddle misinformation, file frivolous lawsuits and use demoralizing tactics to keep turnout low — their one chance. The intent of the hours-long lines they create at polling stations is clear; and they criminalize aid to exhausted voters.