It is past time to quash the nonsense from the dictatorial Christians that they should have a religious exemption if the law contradicts their rigid concepts. Sever writers on conversion therapy are outraged that laws and ordinances banning such barbarity lack such exemptions. Sorry, but the law is the law and you're not exempt because you disagree with it. You certainly can't claim deprivation of rights when the law forbids what amounts to brainwashing of minors (including your own children) under compulsion, using what, accurately described, is psychological or emotional terrorism.
Historically, some religions have advocated human sacrifice, cannibalism, stoning heretics, drowning witches, and other courtesies common in religious etiquette. We've evolved, but where would exemptions end? My church believes in skewering a conservative each new moon and roasting him slowly over a fire. The courts have disallowed this, but could Kellyanne Conway or Lou Dobbs meet a more justifiable fate? I only ask that one exemption.
The sober truth is that religious freedom lies in worshiping as you choose, privately, and allowing others the same; it doesn't allow any right to force conformity from others. No LGBTQ person I've known wants to force anyone to be like them. They do want the law to force others to leave them alone and to decree the same rights for them as others enjoy. So, worship as you please and curb your authoritarian impulses or, yes, you will be made to comply. Live and let live. It works.
You need to get ready for 4 more years of Trump. Hope you can last.
"Sorry, but the law is the law and you're now exempt because you disagree with it."
Funny, Todd. The very same argument was used to justify slavery.
Laws change. Voter ID is the law in this state, yet you want people to be exempt because you disagree with it.
Or does this "the law is the law" sentiment only apply to laws which you happen to agree with?
"Sorry, but the law is the law and you're not exempt because you disagree with it."
LOL
"My church believes in skewering a conservative each new moon and roasting him slowly over a fire." Oh really toddy, and what church would that be? The truth is your "church" , or any church does not have any "belief" as such and you're nothing but a hyper-partisan dimwit party liar.
[beam] Couldn't have said it Better Mr. Johnson. [beam]
Hey jacof and toddy, this is both for you. Since you are so adamant that "Sorry, but the law is the law and you're not exempt because you disagree with it. but we never seen a post from either on of you telling that same thing to your bosses at dimwit party headquarters. If ".... the law is the law and you're not exempt because you disagree with it", then obviously we really shouldn't be having a problem with illegal aliens flowing over our boarders now should we because "....the law is the law" right. The truth is toddy and jacof that your hyper-partisan hypocrisy stinks worse than a dead carp on the rocks in July.
