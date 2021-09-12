Johnson: Discredited men

Sanctimony and finger-pointing by discredited men: these characterize contemporary conservative doubletalk.

Two prime practitioners, Van Wanggaard and Bryan Steil, embarrassed themselves recently.

Steil (Aug. 8) condescends, granting our right to dissent until we "cross...to criminal behavior." Good; he's with us then against Trump's treason.

As Paul Ryan's caddy and perennial frat boy, Steil doesn't grasp is own words' recoil.

Wanggaard (Aug. 19) accused Gov. Evers of not helping Kenosha police (one of whom, a literal loose cannon, ignited Kenosha's riots) and rejecting Trump's "help." Help from Trump, whose policing philosophy plagiarizes Vladimir Putin's?

Trump's brown-shirted concept of the rule of law rioted Jan. 6.

Wanggaard reinforces the lie that "people...from all over the country" arrived "to destroy" Kenosha. Who? From where? Who's indicted for rioting? Only the "patriot" thug Rittenhouse whose story conservatives busily rewrite.