Johnson: Deserved to go ungrieved

When Rush Limbaugh died, a straight-faced Robin Vos asked the governor to half-staff the flag (his version of snake worship). The governor, knowing honors are for the honorable, declined.

Truthfully, no American more deserved to go ungrieved than Limbaugh. He'd been poison in our political bloodstream for decades. He was conservatism's chief unscrupulous, aggressive lie-maker and amoral manipulator. Under cover of his daily barrage the lunatic right spawned several monsters adept in his demonic politics.

Limbaugh's life ended as his life's misdeeds culminated in his main Marionette's Big Lie and open rebellion. His violent rhetoric was the direct road to that event. He conditioned his plastic patriots to attack democracy without restraint. He aimed to alienate us from politics and undermine confidence in elections and voting itself. The Capitol riot/farce was scripted on his idea of changing, by force, any unapproved election outcome. Extreme conservatism to him was, by default, the will of the people.